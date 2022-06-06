Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

  • The Celtics score 6.3 more points per game (111.8) than the Warriors allow (105.5).
  • Boston is 41-12 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
  • When Golden State gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 43-13.
  • The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Golden State is 45-12.
  • Boston has a 42-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.
  • The Celtics grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.8).
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The Celtics scoring leader is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.9 in each contest.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Stephen Curry averages enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.0 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
  • Curry is dependable from three-point range and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Celtics vs. Warriors Stats and Ranks

Celtics RankCeltics StatWarriors StatWarriors Rank

15th

46.6

Field Goal %

46.9

8th

1st

43.4

Field Goal % Allowed

43.8

2nd

14th

2036

Assists

2223

5th

14th

1070

Turnovers

1174

29th

19th

591

Steals

719

4th

2nd

478

Blocks

372

18th

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
