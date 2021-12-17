Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) defends a shot by New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) in front of guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (14-14) will look to Jayson Tatum (seventh in NBA, 26.2 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Stephen Curry (fourth in league, 26.9) and the Golden State Warriors (23-5) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at TD Garden. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -3.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors

The Warriors average 111.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 107.2 the Celtics give up.

When Golden State puts up more than 107.2 points, it is 15-0.

Boston is 11-5 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Celtics score an average of 108.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 100.2 the Warriors give up.

Boston is 10-9 when it scores more than 100.2 points.

Golden State has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank eighth.

The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.4).

The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank ninth.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.9 per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch