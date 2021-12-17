Publish date:
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (14-14) will look to Jayson Tatum (seventh in NBA, 26.2 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Stephen Curry (fourth in league, 26.9) and the Golden State Warriors (23-5) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at TD Garden. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-3.5
216.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Warriors
- The Warriors average 111.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 107.2 the Celtics give up.
- When Golden State puts up more than 107.2 points, it is 15-0.
- Boston is 11-5 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Celtics score an average of 108.3 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 100.2 the Warriors give up.
- Boston is 10-9 when it scores more than 100.2 points.
- Golden State has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank eighth.
- The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Celtics average (10.4).
- The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank ninth.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.9 per game while tacking on 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.4 threes per game.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The Celtics' leader in scoring and rebounding is Tatum with 26.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
- Boston's assist leader is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game. He also scores 10.7 points per game and tacks on 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Tatum is reliable from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Smart (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Robert Williams III (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
17
2021
Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)