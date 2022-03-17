Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the floor after being fouled by the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (47-22) host Jayson Tatum (eighth, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (41-28) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Warriors score 111.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics give up.

Golden State has a 42-10 record when putting up more than 103.9 points.

When Boston allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 36-16.

The Celtics put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Boston has put together a 31-10 record in games it scores more than 105 points.

Golden State's record is 37-8 when it allows fewer than 109.5 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.

In games Golden State shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 42-11 overall.

The Celtics have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Boston has a 33-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Curry, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.8 points per game. He also collects 8.2 rebounds and dishes out 4.2 assists per game.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game.

Tatum is dependable from distance and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.

Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Nuggets L 131-124 Away 3/8/2022 Clippers W 112-97 Home 3/10/2022 Nuggets W 113-102 Away 3/12/2022 Bucks W 122-109 Home 3/14/2022 Wizards W 126-112 Home 3/16/2022 Celtics - Home 3/20/2022 Spurs - Home 3/22/2022 Magic - Away 3/23/2022 Heat - Away 3/25/2022 Hawks - Away 3/27/2022 Wizards - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule