Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (47-22) host Jayson Tatum (eighth, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (41-28) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics
- The Warriors score 111.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics give up.
- Golden State has a 42-10 record when putting up more than 103.9 points.
- When Boston allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 36-16.
- The Celtics put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 31-10 record in games it scores more than 105 points.
- Golden State's record is 37-8 when it allows fewer than 109.5 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.
- In games Golden State shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 42-11 overall.
- The Celtics have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Boston has a 33-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Curry, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
- Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.8 points per game. He also collects 8.2 rebounds and dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game.
- Tatum is dependable from distance and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Nuggets
L 131-124
Away
3/8/2022
Clippers
W 112-97
Home
3/10/2022
Nuggets
W 113-102
Away
3/12/2022
Bucks
W 122-109
Home
3/14/2022
Wizards
W 126-112
Home
3/16/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-107
Home
3/6/2022
Nets
W 126-120
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
W 115-101
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
W 114-103
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
L 95-92
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/27/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home