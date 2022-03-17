Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the floor after being fouled by the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (47-22) host Jayson Tatum (eighth, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (41-28) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Celtics

  • The Warriors score 111.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 103.9 the Celtics give up.
  • Golden State has a 42-10 record when putting up more than 103.9 points.
  • When Boston allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 36-16.
  • The Celtics put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Boston has put together a 31-10 record in games it scores more than 105 points.
  • Golden State's record is 37-8 when it allows fewer than 109.5 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Celtics' opponents have made.
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 42-11 overall.
  • The Celtics have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • This season, Boston has a 33-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Curry, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 6.3 PPG average.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
  • Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum is at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 26.8 points per game. He also collects 8.2 rebounds and dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.6 per game.
  • Tatum is dependable from distance and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Smart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston while Williams (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

L 131-124

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

W 112-97

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

W 113-102

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

W 122-109

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

W 126-112

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

W 120-107

Home

3/6/2022

Nets

W 126-120

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

W 115-101

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

W 114-103

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

L 95-92

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
