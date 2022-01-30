Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) blocks the shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) with Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (29-19) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.3 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Stephen Curry (ninth in league, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (36-13) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nets

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets

  • The 110.2 points per game the Warriors score are only 0.2 more points than the Nets give up (110.0).
  • Golden State is 24-1 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
  • Brooklyn is 20-4 when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Nets' 112.0 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 101.9 the Warriors allow.
  • Brooklyn is 28-13 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
  • Golden State has a 31-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Golden State has a 29-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.5% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 29-11 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Curry, who puts up 25.8 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.1 points a contest.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.8 threes per game.
  • Curry and Looney lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Looney in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden leads the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
  • Brooklyn's Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Patty Mills is the most prolific from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/20/2022

Pacers

L 121-117

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

W 105-103

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

W 94-92

Home

1/25/2022

Mavericks

W 130-92

Home

1/27/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-115

Home

1/29/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/31/2022

Rockets

-

Away

2/1/2022

Spurs

-

Away

2/3/2022

Kings

-

Home

2/7/2022

Thunder

-

Away

2/9/2022

Jazz

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

W 119-118

Away

1/21/2022

Spurs

W 117-102

Away

1/23/2022

Timberwolves

L 136-125

Away

1/25/2022

Lakers

L 106-96

Home

1/26/2022

Nuggets

L 124-118

Home

1/29/2022

Warriors

-

Away

2/1/2022

Suns

-

Away

2/2/2022

Kings

-

Away

2/4/2022

Jazz

-

Away

2/6/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

2/8/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

