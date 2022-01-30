Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (29-19) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.3 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Stephen Curry (ninth in league, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (36-13) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nets
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets
- The 110.2 points per game the Warriors score are only 0.2 more points than the Nets give up (110.0).
- Golden State is 24-1 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
- Brooklyn is 20-4 when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Nets' 112.0 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 101.9 the Warriors allow.
- Brooklyn is 28-13 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
- Golden State has a 31-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Golden State has a 29-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.5% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 29-11 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Curry, who puts up 25.8 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.1 points a contest.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.8 threes per game.
- Curry and Looney lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Looney in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
- Brooklyn's Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Patty Mills is the most prolific from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/20/2022
Pacers
L 121-117
Home
1/21/2022
Rockets
W 105-103
Home
1/23/2022
Jazz
W 94-92
Home
1/25/2022
Mavericks
W 130-92
Home
1/27/2022
Timberwolves
W 124-115
Home
1/29/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/31/2022
Rockets
-
Away
2/1/2022
Spurs
-
Away
2/3/2022
Kings
-
Home
2/7/2022
Thunder
-
Away
2/9/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
W 119-118
Away
1/21/2022
Spurs
W 117-102
Away
1/23/2022
Timberwolves
L 136-125
Away
1/25/2022
Lakers
L 106-96
Home
1/26/2022
Nuggets
L 124-118
Home
1/29/2022
Warriors
-
Away
2/1/2022
Suns
-
Away
2/2/2022
Kings
-
Away
2/4/2022
Jazz
-
Away
2/6/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
2/8/2022
Celtics
-
Home