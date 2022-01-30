Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Jan 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) blocks the shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) with Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (29-19) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.3 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Stephen Curry (ninth in league, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (36-13) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nets

The 110.2 points per game the Warriors score are only 0.2 more points than the Nets give up (110.0).

Golden State is 24-1 when scoring more than 110.0 points.

Brooklyn is 20-4 when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Nets' 112.0 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 101.9 the Warriors allow.

Brooklyn is 28-13 when it scores more than 101.9 points.

Golden State has a 31-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.

The Warriors make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Golden State has a 29-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.5% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Brooklyn has a 29-11 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Curry, who puts up 25.8 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.1 points a contest.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.8 threes per game.

Curry and Looney lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Looney in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden leads the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.

Brooklyn's Durant puts up 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Patty Mills is the most prolific from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/20/2022 Pacers L 121-117 Home 1/21/2022 Rockets W 105-103 Home 1/23/2022 Jazz W 94-92 Home 1/25/2022 Mavericks W 130-92 Home 1/27/2022 Timberwolves W 124-115 Home 1/29/2022 Nets - Home 1/31/2022 Rockets - Away 2/1/2022 Spurs - Away 2/3/2022 Kings - Home 2/7/2022 Thunder - Away 2/9/2022 Jazz - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule