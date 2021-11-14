Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (11-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Hornets

    Warriors vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -5

    227.5 points

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors average only 0.2 more points per game (116.2) than the Hornets allow (116.0).
    • When Golden State puts up more than 116.0 points, it is 7-0.
    • Charlotte has a 6-3 record when giving up fewer than 116.2 points.
    • The Hornets' 113.8 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors give up.
    • Charlotte has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 101.5 points.
    • Golden State is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.
    • The Warriors average 10.2 offensive boards per game, 1.3 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
    • The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 16th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.3 rebounds and gives out 7.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.9 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 28.4 per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.3 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 21.5 points per game. He also adds 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 2.7 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game).
    • Ball is consistent from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
