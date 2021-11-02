Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (5-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (5-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hornets

The 110.8 points per game the Warriors score are the same as the Hornets allow.

Golden State is 2-0 when scoring more than 115.0 points.

The Hornets average 14.5 more points per game (117.5) than the Warriors allow (103.0).

Charlotte is 5-2 when it scores more than 103.0 points.

Golden State is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 117.5 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Golden State shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Hornets have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Charlotte is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 28.7 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.2 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 23.1 points per game. He also collects 7.9 rebounds and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.

Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.1 per game.

Ball hits 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Bridges (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.4 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Clippers W 115-113 Home 10/24/2021 Kings W 119-107 Away 10/26/2021 Thunder W 106-98 Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies L 104-101 Home 10/30/2021 Thunder W 103-82 Home 11/3/2021 Hornets - Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/7/2021 Rockets - Home 11/8/2021 Hawks - Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/12/2021 Bulls - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule