Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    • November 2, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (5-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (5-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hornets

    • The 110.8 points per game the Warriors score are the same as the Hornets allow.
    • Golden State is 2-0 when scoring more than 115.0 points.
    • The Hornets average 14.5 more points per game (117.5) than the Warriors allow (103.0).
    • Charlotte is 5-2 when it scores more than 103.0 points.
    • Golden State is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 117.5 points.
    • This season, the Warriors have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
    • In games Golden State shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
    • The Hornets have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
    • Charlotte is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 28.7 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.2 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 23.1 points per game. He also collects 7.9 rebounds and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.1 per game.
    • Ball hits 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Bridges (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.4 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Clippers

    W 115-113

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kings

    W 119-107

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 106-98

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-101

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-82

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    L 140-129

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    W 120-111

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    L 114-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 125-113

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 113-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

