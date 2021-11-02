Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (5-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (5-3) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hornets
- The 110.8 points per game the Warriors score are the same as the Hornets allow.
- Golden State is 2-0 when scoring more than 115.0 points.
- The Hornets average 14.5 more points per game (117.5) than the Warriors allow (103.0).
- Charlotte is 5-2 when it scores more than 103.0 points.
- Golden State is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 117.5 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- In games Golden State shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Hornets have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Charlotte is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 28.7 points a game in addition to his 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.2 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 23.1 points per game. He also collects 7.9 rebounds and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.6 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 6.1 per game.
- Ball hits 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Bridges (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.4 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Clippers
W 115-113
Home
10/24/2021
Kings
W 119-107
Away
10/26/2021
Thunder
W 106-98
Away
10/28/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-101
Home
10/30/2021
Thunder
W 103-82
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
L 140-129
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
W 120-111
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
L 114-99
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 125-113
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
L 113-110
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/12/2021
Knicks
-
Home