Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers match up when DeMar DeRozan (seventh, 26.0 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (27-12) host Stephen Curry (sixth, 26.4) and the Golden State Warriors (30-11) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Bulls

Bulls vs Warriors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-3

225 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Warriors

  • The Bulls record 9.8 more points per game (111.5) than the Warriors give up (101.7).
  • Chicago is 24-6 when scoring more than 101.7 points.
  • Golden State is 26-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Warriors average just 1.7 more points per game (109.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (107.8).
  • Golden State is 21-1 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
  • Chicago is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 109.5 points.
  • The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
  • The Bulls' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Warriors pull down per game (9.9).
  • The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 19th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.0 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 boards and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those categories.
  • Curry counts for 26.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's team.
  • Curry is reliable from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.9 made threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Green with 1.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) puts up a layup over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Nebraska Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota in College Wrestling

1 minute ago
stanford women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17490336
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Illinois

1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Richmond

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kent State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives baseline against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Malique Jacobs (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Akron vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy