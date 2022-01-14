Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers match up when DeMar DeRozan (seventh, 26.0 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (27-12) host Stephen Curry (sixth, 26.4) and the Golden State Warriors (30-11) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3 225 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Warriors

The Bulls record 9.8 more points per game (111.5) than the Warriors give up (101.7).

Chicago is 24-6 when scoring more than 101.7 points.

Golden State is 26-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Warriors average just 1.7 more points per game (109.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (107.8).

Golden State is 21-1 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Chicago is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 109.5 points.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Bulls' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Warriors pull down per game (9.9).

The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 19th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.0 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.1 assists in each contest.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch