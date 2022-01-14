How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's top scorers match up when DeMar DeRozan (seventh, 26.0 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (27-12) host Stephen Curry (sixth, 26.4) and the Golden State Warriors (30-11) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-3
225 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Warriors
- The Bulls record 9.8 more points per game (111.5) than the Warriors give up (101.7).
- Chicago is 24-6 when scoring more than 101.7 points.
- Golden State is 26-7 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Warriors average just 1.7 more points per game (109.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (107.8).
- Golden State is 21-1 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
- Chicago is 17-4 when it allows fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
- The Bulls' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Warriors pull down per game (9.9).
- The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 19th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.0 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.1 assists in each contest.
- Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green has averaged 7.6 boards and 7.4 assists per game, putting him atop the Warriors leaderboards in those categories.
- Curry counts for 26.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's team.
- Curry is reliable from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.9 made threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Green with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
January
14
2022
Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)