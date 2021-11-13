Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors (10-1) host the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls (8-3) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Chase Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bulls

    • The 115.9 points per game the Warriors score are 13.5 more points than the Bulls give up (102.4).
    • Golden State is 10-0 when scoring more than 102.4 points.
    • Chicago has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.
    • The Bulls put up an average of 109.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 102.3 the Warriors give up.
    • Chicago is 6-2 when it scores more than 102.3 points.
    • Golden State is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
    • In games Golden State shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
    • The Bulls have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
    • This season, Chicago has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.0% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.2 boards and administers 7.2 assists per game to go with a 7.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.4 per game while tacking on 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.0 per contest.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 26.0 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.
    • The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 10.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.6 points and 4.3 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
    • Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tony Bradley (1.0 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-92

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 126-85

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    W 120-107

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    W 127-113

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-110

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    W 128-114

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    L 103-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    L 114-105

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nets

    W 118-95

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Mavericks

    W 117-107

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15702833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16910186
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Jamaica

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13945359
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135317
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy