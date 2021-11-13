Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors (10-1) host the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls (8-3) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Chase Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bulls
- The 115.9 points per game the Warriors score are 13.5 more points than the Bulls give up (102.4).
- Golden State is 10-0 when scoring more than 102.4 points.
- Chicago has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 102.3 the Warriors give up.
- Chicago is 6-2 when it scores more than 102.3 points.
- Golden State is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Warriors make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Golden State shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Bulls have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Chicago has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.0% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.2 boards and administers 7.2 assists per game to go with a 7.8 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.4 per game while tacking on 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.0 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 26.0 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.
- The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 10.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.6 points and 4.3 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
- Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Tony Bradley (1.0 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Hornets
W 114-92
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
W 126-85
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
W 120-107
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
W 127-113
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
W 123-110
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/14/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/21/2021
Raptors
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Celtics
W 128-114
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
L 103-98
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
L 114-105
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
W 118-95
Home
11/10/2021
Mavericks
W 117-107
Home
11/12/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/14/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/21/2021
Knicks
-
Home