Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (29-9) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Cavaliers

The 110.2 points per game the Warriors record are 7.7 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.5).

Golden State has a 28-1 record when putting up more than 102.5 points.

Cleveland has a 22-9 record when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Cavaliers' 107.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up.

Cleveland is 17-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.

Golden State is 23-7 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Golden State shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 24-2 overall.

The Cavaliers' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Cleveland has put together a 19-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.8 per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland's points (19.9 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.0 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.7 made threes per game.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets L 89-86 Home 1/1/2022 Jazz W 123-116 Away 1/3/2022 Heat W 115-108 Home 1/5/2022 Mavericks L 99-82 Away 1/6/2022 Pelicans L 101-96 Away 1/9/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/11/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/13/2022 Bucks - Away 1/14/2022 Bulls - Away 1/16/2022 Timberwolves - Away 1/18/2022 Pistons - Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule