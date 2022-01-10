Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (29-9) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-17) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Cavaliers

  • The 110.2 points per game the Warriors record are 7.7 more points than the Cavaliers give up (102.5).
  • Golden State has a 28-1 record when putting up more than 102.5 points.
  • Cleveland has a 22-9 record when giving up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up.
  • Cleveland is 17-9 when it scores more than 101.4 points.
  • Golden State is 23-7 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 24-2 overall.
  • The Cavaliers' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Cleveland has put together a 19-7 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.8 boards and distributes 7.6 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.8 per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.1 threes per game.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland's points (19.9 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.0 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is reliable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Nuggets

L 89-86

Home

1/1/2022

Jazz

W 123-116

Away

1/3/2022

Heat

W 115-108

Home

1/5/2022

Mavericks

L 99-82

Away

1/6/2022

Pelicans

L 101-96

Away

1/9/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Wizards

L 110-93

Away

12/31/2021

Hawks

L 121-118

Home

1/2/2022

Pacers

W 108-104

Home

1/4/2022

Grizzlies

L 110-106

Home

1/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 114-101

Away

1/9/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/10/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
