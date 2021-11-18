Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-7) take on the Golden State Warriors (12-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -9.5 209 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Warriors

The Warriors put up 115.2 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 101.6 the Cavaliers allow.

Golden State has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 101.6 points.

Cleveland is 9-5 when allowing fewer than 115.2 points.

The Cavaliers' 102.5 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 101.6 the Warriors allow.

Cleveland is 4-2 when it scores more than 101.6 points.

Golden State's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.5 points.

The Cavaliers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.

The Warriors grab 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.2).

The Cavaliers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and distributes 7.1 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who drops 28.7 points a game in addition to his 6.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch