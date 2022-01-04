Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (18-18) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (28-7) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors
- The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks score are only 3.9 more points than the Warriors give up (101.3).
- When Dallas scores more than 101.3 points, it is 18-7.
- Golden State is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 105.2 points.
- The Warriors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 104.4 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, Golden State is 25-1.
- Dallas has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.
- The Mavericks' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.8).
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
- Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.1 PPG average.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green racks up 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, placing him atop the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Golden State's Stephen Curry averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Curry makes 5.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Green (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
January
5
2022
Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)