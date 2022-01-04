Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) dunks the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Jordan Poole (3) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (18-18) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (28-7) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors

The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks score are only 3.9 more points than the Warriors give up (101.3).

When Dallas scores more than 101.3 points, it is 18-7.

Golden State is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 105.2 points.

The Warriors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 104.4 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.4 points, Golden State is 25-1.

Dallas has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.

The Mavericks' 9.6 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.8).

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Jalen Brunson leads the Mavericks in points and assists per game, scoring 15.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Dallas' best rebounder is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.1 PPG average.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Warriors Players to Watch