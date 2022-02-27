Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (35-25) face the Golden State Warriors (43-17) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Warriors record 7.5 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks allow (103.5).

Golden State is 38-6 when scoring more than 103.5 points.

Dallas has a 32-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Mavericks score just 3.1 more points per game (106.7) than the Warriors give up (103.6).

Dallas has put together a 28-10 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.

Golden State is 28-7 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Golden State is 30-3 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Dallas has a 28-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.7 points per game along with 6.5 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.6 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 27.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Doncic is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Knicks L 116-114 Home 2/12/2022 Lakers W 117-115 Home 2/14/2022 Clippers L 119-104 Away 2/16/2022 Nuggets L 117-116 Home 2/24/2022 Trail Blazers W 132-95 Away 2/27/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/1/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/3/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/5/2022 Lakers - Away 3/7/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/8/2022 Clippers - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule