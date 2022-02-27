Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (35-25) face the Golden State Warriors (43-17) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Mavericks

  • The Warriors record 7.5 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks allow (103.5).
  • Golden State is 38-6 when scoring more than 103.5 points.
  • Dallas has a 32-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Mavericks score just 3.1 more points per game (106.7) than the Warriors give up (103.6).
  • Dallas has put together a 28-10 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
  • Golden State is 28-7 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Golden State is 30-3 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Dallas has a 28-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.7 points per game along with 6.5 assists.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.6 threes per game.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 27.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
  • Doncic is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Knicks

L 116-114

Home

2/12/2022

Lakers

W 117-115

Home

2/14/2022

Clippers

L 119-104

Away

2/16/2022

Nuggets

L 117-116

Home

2/24/2022

Trail Blazers

W 132-95

Away

2/27/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/3/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/5/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Clippers

W 112-105

Home

2/12/2022

Clippers

L 99-97

Home

2/15/2022

Heat

W 107-99

Away

2/17/2022

Pelicans

W 125-118

Away

2/25/2022

Jazz

L 114-109

Away

2/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
