Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (35-25) face the Golden State Warriors (43-17) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Mavericks
- The Warriors record 7.5 more points per game (111.0) than the Mavericks allow (103.5).
- Golden State is 38-6 when scoring more than 103.5 points.
- Dallas has a 32-14 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Mavericks score just 3.1 more points per game (106.7) than the Warriors give up (103.6).
- Dallas has put together a 28-10 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
- Golden State is 28-7 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 30-3 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Dallas has a 28-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.7 points per game along with 6.5 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.6 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 27.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
- Doncic is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Knicks
L 116-114
Home
2/12/2022
Lakers
W 117-115
Home
2/14/2022
Clippers
L 119-104
Away
2/16/2022
Nuggets
L 117-116
Home
2/24/2022
Trail Blazers
W 132-95
Away
2/27/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/5/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Clippers
W 112-105
Home
2/12/2022
Clippers
L 99-97
Home
2/15/2022
Heat
W 107-99
Away
2/17/2022
Pelicans
W 125-118
Away
2/25/2022
Jazz
L 114-109
Away
2/27/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/1/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/5/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/9/2022
Knicks
-
Home