Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers face off when Luka Doncic (seventh, 27.5 points per game) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-25) host Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (43-19) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors

  • The Mavericks average just 2.7 more points per game (106.7) than the Warriors give up (104.0).
  • Dallas has a 26-8 record when scoring more than 104.0 points.
  • Golden State is 28-7 when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Warriors put up 7.5 more points per game (110.9) than the Mavericks allow (103.4).
  • When it scores more than 103.4 points, Golden State is 38-7.
  • Dallas has a 34-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 25th.
  • The Mavericks pull down 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Warriors average (9.7).
  • The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 22nd.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Doncic, who averages 27.5 points, 9.1 boards and 8.8 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Curry scores 25.8 points and tacks on 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Kevon Looney grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry hits 4.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

