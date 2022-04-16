Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as center Nikola Jokic (15) screens Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as center Nikola Jokic (15) screens Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • The Warriors score only 0.6 more points per game (111) than the Nuggets give up (110.4).
  • Golden State is 37-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111 points.
  • The Nuggets' 112.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allow.
  • Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
  • Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
  • The Nuggets have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • Denver is 41-21 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6 points per game.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Jazz

W 111-107

Home

4/3/2022

Kings

W 109-90

Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

W 128-112

Home

4/9/2022

Spurs

W 100-94

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

W 128-107

Away

4/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/18/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

L 136-130

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

W 129-118

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

L 116-97

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

W 122-109

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

L 146-141

Home

4/16/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/18/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/21/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/24/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18091808
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Kraken

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
Apr 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with the bench in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 seconds ago
USATSI_6485854
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
imago1011305956h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
USATSI_18052055
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbina53 seconds ago
imago1006970260h
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy