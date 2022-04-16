Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as center Nikola Jokic (15) screens Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Warriors score only 0.6 more points per game (111) than the Nuggets give up (110.4).

Golden State is 37-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111 points.

The Nuggets' 112.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allow.

Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.

Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Nuggets have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Denver is 41-21 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6 points per game.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Jazz W 111-107 Home 4/3/2022 Kings W 109-90 Away 4/7/2022 Lakers W 128-112 Home 4/9/2022 Spurs W 100-94 Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans W 128-107 Away 4/16/2022 Nuggets - Home 4/18/2022 Nuggets - Home 4/21/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/24/2022 Nuggets - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule