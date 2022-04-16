How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets
- The Warriors score only 0.6 more points per game (111) than the Nuggets give up (110.4).
- Golden State is 37-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
- Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111 points.
- The Nuggets' 112.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allow.
- Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
- Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Nuggets have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Denver is 41-21 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6 points per game.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Jazz
W 111-107
Home
4/3/2022
Kings
W 109-90
Away
4/7/2022
Lakers
W 128-112
Home
4/9/2022
Spurs
W 100-94
Away
4/10/2022
Pelicans
W 128-107
Away
4/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/18/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/21/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
L 136-130
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
W 129-118
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
L 116-97
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
W 122-109
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
L 146-141
Home
4/16/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/18/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/21/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/24/2022
Warriors
-
Home
