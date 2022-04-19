Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) makes a three point basket over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • The 111.0 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
  • Golden State has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.
  • Denver has a 31-11 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Nuggets score 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
  • Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Golden State has a 38-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Nuggets' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Denver has compiled a 41-21 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton is dependable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Kings

W 109-90

Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

W 128-112

Home

4/9/2022

Spurs

W 100-94

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

W 128-107

Away

4/16/2022

Nuggets

W 123-107

Home

4/18/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Lakers

W 129-118

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

L 116-97

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

W 122-109

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

L 146-141

Home

4/16/2022

Warriors

L 123-107

Away

4/18/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/21/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/24/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
