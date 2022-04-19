Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets
- The 111.0 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
- Golden State has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.
- Denver has a 31-11 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Nuggets score 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
- Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Golden State has a 38-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
- The Nuggets' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
- Denver has compiled a 41-21 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton is dependable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Kings
W 109-90
Away
4/7/2022
Lakers
W 128-112
Home
4/9/2022
Spurs
W 100-94
Away
4/10/2022
Pelicans
W 128-107
Away
4/16/2022
Nuggets
W 123-107
Home
4/18/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/21/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Lakers
W 129-118
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
L 116-97
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
W 122-109
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
L 146-141
Home
4/16/2022
Warriors
L 123-107
Away
4/18/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/21/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/24/2022
Warriors
-
Home
