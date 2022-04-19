Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Apr 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) makes a three point basket over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

The 111.0 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).

Golden State has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.

Denver has a 31-11 record when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nuggets score 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).

Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 38-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

The Nuggets' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

Denver has compiled a 41-21 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton is dependable from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.2 made threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Kings W 109-90 Away 4/7/2022 Lakers W 128-112 Home 4/9/2022 Spurs W 100-94 Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans W 128-107 Away 4/16/2022 Nuggets W 123-107 Home 4/18/2022 Nuggets - Home 4/21/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/24/2022 Nuggets - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule