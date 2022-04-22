Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Ball Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- The 111.0 points per game the Warriors put up are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets give up (110.4).
- When Golden State puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 37-8.
- Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Nuggets score 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
- Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.
- The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.2).
- The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 25th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.
Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks
|Warriors Rank
|Warriors Stat
|Nuggets Stat
|Nuggets Rank
8th
46.9
Field Goal %
48.3
2nd
2nd
43.8
Field Goal % Allowed
47.0
21st
5th
2223
Assists
2279
3rd
29th
1174
Turnovers
1135
27th
4th
719
Steals
592
18th
18th
372
Blocks
305
29th
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)