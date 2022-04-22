Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The 111.0 points per game the Warriors put up are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets give up (110.4).

When Golden State puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 37-8.

Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nuggets score 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).

Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.

The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.2).

The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 25th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic's steals (1.5 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks