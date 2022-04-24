Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- The Warriors score 111.0 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets allow.
- Golden State is 37-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 31-11.
- The Nuggets average 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors give up (105.5).
- When it scores more than 105.5 points, Denver is 40-16.
- Golden State is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 17th.
- The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.2).
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
- Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks
|Warriors Rank
|Warriors Stat
|Nuggets Stat
|Nuggets Rank
8th
46.9
Field Goal %
48.3
2nd
2nd
43.8
Field Goal % Allowed
47.0
21st
5th
2223
Assists
2279
3rd
29th
1174
Turnovers
1135
27th
4th
719
Steals
592
18th
18th
372
Blocks
305
29th
How To Watch
April
24
2022
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)