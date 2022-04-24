Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Warriors score 111.0 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets allow.

Golden State is 37-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 31-11.

The Nuggets average 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors give up (105.5).

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Denver is 40-16.

Golden State is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 17th.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.2).

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks