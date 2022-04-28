Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reach for a loose ball in the second quarter of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • The Warriors record just 0.6 more points per game (111.0) than the Nuggets give up (110.4).
  • Golden State has a 37-8 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • When Denver gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 31-11.
  • The Nuggets average 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (105.5).
  • Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State's record is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.0% from the field, it is 38-5 overall.
  • The Nuggets are shooting 48.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Denver has put together a 41-21 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.5 threes per game.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (27.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).
  • Will Barton is the top scorer from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

W 128-107

Away

4/16/2022

Nuggets

W 123-107

Home

4/18/2022

Nuggets

W 126-106

Home

4/21/2022

Nuggets

W 118-113

Away

4/24/2022

Nuggets

L 126-121

Away

4/27/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Lakers

L 146-141

Home

4/16/2022

Warriors

L 123-107

Away

4/18/2022

Warriors

L 126-106

Away

4/21/2022

Warriors

L 118-113

Home

4/24/2022

Warriors

W 126-121

Home

4/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

