Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reach for a loose ball in the second quarter of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Warriors record just 0.6 more points per game (111.0) than the Nuggets give up (110.4).

Golden State has a 37-8 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.

When Denver gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 31-11.

The Nuggets average 7.2 more points per game (112.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (105.5).

Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

In games Golden State shoots higher than 47.0% from the field, it is 38-5 overall.

The Nuggets are shooting 48.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Denver has put together a 41-21 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.5 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (27.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).

Will Barton is the top scorer from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans W 128-107 Away 4/16/2022 Nuggets W 123-107 Home 4/18/2022 Nuggets W 126-106 Home 4/21/2022 Nuggets W 118-113 Away 4/24/2022 Nuggets L 126-121 Away 4/27/2022 Nuggets - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule