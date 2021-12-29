Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (16-16) are up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (27-6) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

    • The Warriors average 5.0 more points per game (111.6) than the Nuggets allow (106.6).
    • Golden State is 19-1 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
    • When Denver allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 13-8.
    • The Nuggets' 106.3 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 101.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.
    • Denver has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 101.2 points.
    • Golden State has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Warriors are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
    • Golden State has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Nuggets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • Denver has put together a 13-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.9 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver on defense.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    L 119-100

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    W 113-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-107

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    W 133-115

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-94

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    L 115-107

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    W 103-100

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Kings

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dunks the ball over Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Raid The Fridge
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Raid the Fridge' Series Premiere

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Yale at Saint Mary's

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Milwaukee Panthers during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Yale vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy