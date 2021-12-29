Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (16-16) are up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (27-6) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Warriors average 5.0 more points per game (111.6) than the Nuggets allow (106.6).

Golden State is 19-1 when scoring more than 106.6 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 13-8.

The Nuggets' 106.3 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 101.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Denver has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 101.2 points.

Golden State has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.

The Warriors are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Nuggets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Denver has put together a 13-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.

Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.9 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Jokic's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver on defense.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Celtics W 111-107 Away 12/18/2021 Raptors L 119-100 Away 12/20/2021 Kings W 113-98 Home 12/23/2021 Grizzlies W 113-104 Home 12/25/2021 Suns W 116-107 Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/30/2021 Nuggets - Away 1/1/2022 Jazz - Away 1/3/2022 Heat - Home 1/5/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/6/2022 Pelicans - Away

