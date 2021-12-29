Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (16-16) are up against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (27-6) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets
- The Warriors average 5.0 more points per game (111.6) than the Nuggets allow (106.6).
- Golden State is 19-1 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 111.6 points, it is 13-8.
- The Nuggets' 106.3 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 101.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 101.2 points.
- Golden State has a 19-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Golden State has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Nuggets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Denver has put together a 13-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.
- Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.9 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver on defense.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Celtics
W 111-107
Away
12/18/2021
Raptors
L 119-100
Away
12/20/2021
Kings
W 113-98
Home
12/23/2021
Grizzlies
W 113-104
Home
12/25/2021
Suns
W 116-107
Away
12/28/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/30/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
1/1/2022
Jazz
-
Away
1/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-107
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
W 133-115
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
L 108-94
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
L 115-107
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
W 103-100
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
1/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/7/2022
Kings
-
Home