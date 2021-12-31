Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (17-16) will look to Nikola Jokic (seventh in NBA, 25.8 points per game) when they try to knock off Stephen Curry (second in league, 27.7) and the Golden State Warriors (27-7) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup tips at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Nuggets

    Warriors vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -5.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

    • The 110.9 points per game the Warriors average are just 4.9 more points than the Nuggets allow (106.0).
    • Golden State has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 106.0 points.
    • Denver is 13-7 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Nuggets' 105.8 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors allow.
    • Denver has put together a 14-9 record in games it scores more than 100.9 points.
    • Golden State is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Warriors are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.
    • The Warriors grab an average of 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
    • Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.7 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic is atop nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 25.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is consistent from deep and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
