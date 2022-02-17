Feb 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) dunks the ball as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) looks on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers face off when Stephen Curry (seventh, 25.8 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (42-16) host Nikola Jokic (seventh, 25.8) and the Denver Nuggets (32-25) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Warriors put up just 2.9 more points per game (110.5) than the Nuggets allow (107.6).

Golden State is 30-3 when scoring more than 107.6 points.

Denver is 21-11 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Nuggets score 6.3 more points per game (109.8) than the Warriors give up (103.5).

Denver is 25-12 when it scores more than 103.5 points.

Golden State's record is 33-7 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Warriors make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

In games Golden State shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 29-1 overall.

The Nuggets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 43.2% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Denver has compiled a 25-17 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.8 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.2 points per game.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.7 per contest.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.8 per game), rebounds (13.7 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).

Will Barton is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 Thunder W 110-98 Away 2/9/2022 Jazz L 111-85 Away 2/10/2022 Knicks L 116-114 Home 2/12/2022 Lakers W 117-115 Home 2/14/2022 Clippers L 119-104 Away 2/16/2022 Nuggets - Home 2/24/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 2/27/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/1/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/3/2022 Mavericks - Away 3/5/2022 Lakers - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule