The Golden State Warriors (43-21) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (37-26) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Ball Arena. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Nuggets put up 5.9 more points per game (110.5) than the Warriors allow (104.6).

Denver has a 31-12 record when putting up more than 104.6 points.

Golden State has a 35-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.5 points.

The Warriors put up just 3.3 more points per game (111.0) than the Nuggets give up (107.7).

Golden State has put together a 31-7 record in games it scores more than 107.7 points.

Denver's record is 25-11 when it gives up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nuggets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.

The Nuggets pull down 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Warriors average (9.7).

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch