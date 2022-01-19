Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (10-32) will visit the Golden State Warriors (31-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pistons

  • The Warriors average just 1.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Pistons give up (111.3).
  • Golden State has a 21-0 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
  • Detroit is 7-11 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Pistons' 101.4 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 102.0 the Warriors allow.
  • When it scores more than 102.0 points, Detroit is 7-14.
  • Golden State's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 21-0 overall.
  • Detroit has put together a 7-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.3 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.9 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham's points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Cavaliers

W 96-82

Home

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

L 118-99

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

W 138-96

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-99

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Magic

W 97-92

Home

1/10/2022

Jazz

W 126-116

Home

1/11/2022

Bulls

L 133-87

Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

W 103-87

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

L 135-108

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/19/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/21/2022

Jazz

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State

2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) drives the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half at Save Mart Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 minutes ago
pistons
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

1 hour ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a loose ball caused by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

2 hours ago
Andy Murray Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy