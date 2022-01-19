Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Jan 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (10-32) will visit the Golden State Warriors (31-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pistons

The Warriors average just 1.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Pistons give up (111.3).

Golden State has a 21-0 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Detroit is 7-11 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Pistons' 101.4 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 102.0 the Warriors allow.

When it scores more than 102.0 points, Detroit is 7-14.

Golden State's record is 17-3 when it allows fewer than 101.4 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Golden State shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 21-0 overall.

Detroit has put together a 7-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.9% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.3 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.9 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pistons' leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.3 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Cavaliers W 96-82 Home 1/11/2022 Grizzlies L 116-108 Away 1/13/2022 Bucks L 118-99 Away 1/14/2022 Bulls W 138-96 Away 1/16/2022 Timberwolves L 119-99 Away 1/18/2022 Pistons - Home 1/20/2022 Pacers - Home 1/21/2022 Rockets - Home 1/23/2022 Jazz - Home 1/25/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule