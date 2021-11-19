Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (4-10) go up against the Golden State Warriors (13-2) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -1.5 200.5 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Warriors

The 114.5 points per game the Warriors average are 6.9 more points than the Pistons allow (107.6).

Golden State has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.

When Detroit allows fewer than 114.5 points, it is 3-6.

The Pistons score only 2.6 fewer points per game (98.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (100.8).

Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 100.8 points.

Golden State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 98.2 points.

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 29th.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 8.1 points per contest.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 29.5 per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.7 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

