Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-10) go up against the Golden State Warriors (13-2) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pistons

    Warriors vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -1.5

    200.5 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Warriors

    • The 114.5 points per game the Warriors average are 6.9 more points than the Pistons allow (107.6).
    • Golden State has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.
    • When Detroit allows fewer than 114.5 points, it is 3-6.
    • The Pistons score only 2.6 fewer points per game (98.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (100.8).
    • Detroit is 3-3 when it scores more than 100.8 points.
    • Golden State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 98.2 points.
    • The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 29th.
    • The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.6 rebounds less than the Pistons.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and distributes 7.6 assists per game along with scoring 8.1 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 29.5 per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.7 threes per game.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant racks up 18.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pistons.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Killian Hayes with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
    • Saddiq Bey is the top shooter from deep for the Pistons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Hayes (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    1 minute ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy