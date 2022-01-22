Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (32-13) go up against the Houston Rockets (14-32) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets
- The 109.9 points per game the Warriors put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Rockets give up (116.5).
- When Golden State totals more than 116.5 points, it is 14-1.
- When Houston allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 5-7.
- The Rockets average 6.5 more points per game (108.5) than the Warriors give up (102.0).
- When it scores more than 102.0 points, Houston is 13-19.
- Golden State's record is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Golden State has a 23-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston has put together a 12-16 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.4 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 12.6 points and grabs 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
L 118-99
Away
1/14/2022
Bulls
W 138-96
Away
1/16/2022
Timberwolves
L 119-99
Away
1/18/2022
Pistons
W 102-86
Home
1/20/2022
Pacers
L 121-117
Home
1/21/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/25/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/27/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/31/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
76ers
L 111-91
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
W 128-124
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
L 126-114
Away
1/16/2022
Kings
W 118-112
Away
1/19/2022
Jazz
W 116-111
Away
1/21/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/25/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Warriors
-
Home
2/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/4/2022
Spurs
-
Away
How To Watch
January
21
2022
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
