Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) as he looks to pass the ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (32-13) go up against the Houston Rockets (14-32) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets

The 109.9 points per game the Warriors put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Rockets give up (116.5).

When Golden State totals more than 116.5 points, it is 14-1.

When Houston allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 5-7.

The Rockets average 6.5 more points per game (108.5) than the Warriors give up (102.0).

When it scores more than 102.0 points, Houston is 13-19.

Golden State's record is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 23-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has put together a 12-16 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.4 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 12.6 points and grabs 5.8 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Bucks L 118-99 Away 1/14/2022 Bulls W 138-96 Away 1/16/2022 Timberwolves L 119-99 Away 1/18/2022 Pistons W 102-86 Home 1/20/2022 Pacers L 121-117 Home 1/21/2022 Rockets - Home 1/23/2022 Jazz - Home 1/25/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/29/2022 Nets - Home 1/31/2022 Rockets - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule