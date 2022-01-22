Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) as he looks to pass the ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (32-13) go up against the Houston Rockets (14-32) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets

  • The 109.9 points per game the Warriors put up are 6.6 fewer points than the Rockets give up (116.5).
  • When Golden State totals more than 116.5 points, it is 14-1.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 5-7.
  • The Rockets average 6.5 more points per game (108.5) than the Warriors give up (102.0).
  • When it scores more than 102.0 points, Houston is 13-19.
  • Golden State's record is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • Golden State has a 23-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.2% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Houston has put together a 12-16 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Golden State's leading scorer is Stephen Curry, who tallies 26.4 points a game in addition to his 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate records more assists than any other Houston player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 12.6 points and grabs 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

L 118-99

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

W 138-96

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-99

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

W 102-86

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

L 121-117

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/31/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

76ers

L 111-91

Home

1/12/2022

Spurs

W 128-124

Away

1/14/2022

Kings

L 126-114

Away

1/16/2022

Kings

W 118-112

Away

1/19/2022

Jazz

W 116-111

Away

1/21/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Spurs

-

Home

1/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Warriors

-

Home

2/2/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

2/4/2022

Spurs

-

Away

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

