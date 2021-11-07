Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (1-8) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets

The 113.1 points per game the Warriors put up are only 2.9 more points than the Rockets allow (110.2).

Golden State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.

Houston is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.

The Rockets score an average of 103.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 99.4 the Warriors give up.

Houston has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 99.4 points.

Golden State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 103.4 points.

The Warriors are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Golden State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 1-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.8 boards and distributes 6.9 assists per game to go with a 8.6 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 25.8 per game while tacking on 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.9 threes per game.

The Golden State leader in both steals and blocks is Green, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood averages 19.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.0 assists per game.

Eric Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/26/2021 Thunder W 106-98 Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies L 104-101 Home 10/30/2021 Thunder W 103-82 Home 11/3/2021 Hornets W 114-92 Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans W 126-85 Home 11/7/2021 Rockets - Home 11/8/2021 Hawks - Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/12/2021 Bulls - Home 11/14/2021 Hornets - Away 11/16/2021 Nets - Away

