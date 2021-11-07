Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (1-8) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets

    • The 113.1 points per game the Warriors put up are only 2.9 more points than the Rockets allow (110.2).
    • Golden State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.
    • Houston is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.
    • The Rockets score an average of 103.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 99.4 the Warriors give up.
    • Houston has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 99.4 points.
    • Golden State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 103.4 points.
    • The Warriors are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Golden State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
    • This season, Houston has a 1-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.8 boards and distributes 6.9 assists per game to go with a 8.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 25.8 per game while tacking on 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.9 threes per game.
    • The Golden State leader in both steals and blocks is Green, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood averages 19.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.0 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 106-98

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-101

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-82

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-92

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 126-85

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-91

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    L 95-85

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    L 119-117

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    L 123-111

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    L 95-94

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

