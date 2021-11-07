Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (1-8) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Rockets
- The 113.1 points per game the Warriors put up are only 2.9 more points than the Rockets allow (110.2).
- Golden State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.
- Houston is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 113.1 points.
- The Rockets score an average of 103.4 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 99.4 the Warriors give up.
- Houston has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 99.4 points.
- Golden State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 103.4 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 1-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.8 boards and distributes 6.9 assists per game to go with a 8.6 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 25.8 per game while tacking on 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.9 threes per game.
- The Golden State leader in both steals and blocks is Green, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood averages 19.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.0 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Alperen Sengun (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Thunder
W 106-98
Away
10/28/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-101
Home
10/30/2021
Thunder
W 103-82
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
W 114-92
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
W 126-85
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/14/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
L 122-91
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
L 95-85
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
L 119-117
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
L 123-111
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
L 95-94
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
-
Away