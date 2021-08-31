How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will look to get back into NBA Finals contention in 2021-22. Can they accomplish that goal?

The Golden State Warriors were hoping to become a serious NBA Finals contender again last season, but that ended abruptly when Klay Thompson went down with an Achilles tear prior to the start of the season. Stephen Curry gave it his best shot, but the Warriors finished the year with a 39-33 record and lost in the play-in tournament.

Looking ahead to the 2021-22 season, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Warriors. Curry is still playing at an elite level and Thompson is hopeful to be back at 100 percent health. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are still there and James Wiseman has had a full offseason to develop.

In addition to those players, the Warriors had an amazing 2021 NBA Draft. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were both selected in the first round and both have a chance to come in and play an important role right off the bat.

Curry put together another masterful season in 2020-21, averaging 32 points per game to go along with 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals. In addition to those averages, he shot 48.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 42.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

Steve Kerr and company have to feel very good about their chances to get back into the top-four spots in the Western Conference. If Thompson can stay healthy, the Warriors are going to be a tough team to beat.

Wiseman is going to be possibly the most intriguing player to watch for the Warriors this year. In his rookie season, he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He has a very intriguing skillset and if he develops fully, he could end up being a star center.

All of that being said, the Warriors are going to be a very fun and entertaining team to watch. Make sure to tune in and see if Golden State can get back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

