Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (32-12) will host the Indiana Pacers (16-29) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pacers

  • The 109.7 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.9 more points than the Pacers give up (108.8).
  • When Golden State scores more than 108.8 points, it is 22-0.
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 11-11.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 108.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.6 the Warriors allow.
  • When it scores more than 101.6 points, Indiana is 15-14.
  • Golden State's record is 26-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Golden State has a 23-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Pacers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Indiana has compiled a 15-16 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.1 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis is atop nearly all of the Pacers' leaderboards by averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is dependable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

L 118-99

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

W 138-96

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-99

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

W 102-86

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/25/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nets

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Celtics

L 101-98

Away

1/12/2022

Celtics

L 119-100

Home

1/14/2022

Suns

L 112-94

Home

1/17/2022

Clippers

L 139-133

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

W 111-104

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/22/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/24/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

