Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

The Golden State Warriors (32-12) will host the Indiana Pacers (16-29) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pacers

The 109.7 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.9 more points than the Pacers give up (108.8).

When Golden State scores more than 108.8 points, it is 22-0.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 11-11.

The Pacers put up an average of 108.0 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.6 the Warriors allow.

When it scores more than 101.6 points, Indiana is 15-14.

Golden State's record is 26-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Warriors make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Golden State has a 23-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Pacers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Indiana has compiled a 15-16 straight up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.1 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is atop nearly all of the Pacers' leaderboards by averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is dependable from distance and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Chris Duarte (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.8 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Grizzlies L 116-108 Away 1/13/2022 Bucks L 118-99 Away 1/14/2022 Bulls W 138-96 Away 1/16/2022 Timberwolves L 119-99 Away 1/18/2022 Pistons W 102-86 Home 1/20/2022 Pacers - Home 1/21/2022 Rockets - Home 1/23/2022 Jazz - Home 1/25/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/29/2022 Nets - Home

