The Indiana Pacers (12-16) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (21-5) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -3.5 213.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Warriors

The Warriors score 112.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 106.1 the Pacers give up.

Golden State is 15-1 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Indiana is 10-7 when allowing fewer than 112.5 points.

The Pacers put up 7.7 more points per game (108.1) than the Warriors allow (100.4).

Indiana has put together an 11-8 record in games it scores more than 100.4 points.

Golden State's record is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 10th.

The Warriors average 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.3).

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 17th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 8.0 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.1 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch