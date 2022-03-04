Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Two struggling teams hit the court when the Los Angeles Lakers (27-35) host the Golden State Warriors (43-20) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Lakers will look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Warriors, losers of three straight. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Warriors

  • The Lakers score 110.4 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 104.3 the Warriors allow.
  • Los Angeles has a 24-19 record when putting up more than 104.3 points.
  • Golden State has a 35-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Warriors put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.7).
  • Golden State has put together a 28-5 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.
  • Los Angeles' record is 16-13 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 15th.
  • The Lakers average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.7).
  • The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who averages 28.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 7.3 assists per game while scoring 18.1 PPG.
  • James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.0 rejection per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry's points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.4 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Warriors with 4.6 made threes per game.
  • Curry (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Andrew Wiggins (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16412557
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Magical Kenya Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy