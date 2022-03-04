Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Mar 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Two struggling teams hit the court when the Los Angeles Lakers (27-35) host the Golden State Warriors (43-20) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Lakers will look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Warriors, losers of three straight. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Warriors

The Lakers score 110.4 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 104.3 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles has a 24-19 record when putting up more than 104.3 points.

Golden State has a 35-8 record when allowing fewer than 110.4 points.

The Warriors put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (112.7).

Golden State has put together a 28-5 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

Los Angeles' record is 16-13 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 15th.

The Lakers average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Warriors grab per game (9.7).

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who averages 28.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, distributing 7.3 assists per game while scoring 18.1 PPG.

James leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.0 rejection per game.

Warriors Players to Watch