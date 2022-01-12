Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-14) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -2 221 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The 109.8 points per game the Warriors put up are just 1.9 more points than the Grizzlies allow (107.9).

Golden State is 21-0 when scoring more than 107.9 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 22-3.

The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors give up.

Memphis has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 100.9 points.

Golden State has a 26-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 26.8 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.1 threes per game.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch