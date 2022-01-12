Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (28-14) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (30-9) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-2
221 points
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- The 109.8 points per game the Warriors put up are just 1.9 more points than the Grizzlies allow (107.9).
- Golden State is 21-0 when scoring more than 107.9 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 109.8 points, it is 22-3.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 112.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors give up.
- Memphis has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 100.9 points.
- Golden State has a 26-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 19th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 26.8 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.1 threes per game.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 17.7 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his stats.
- Steven Adams has a stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Bane is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.0 per game.
How To Watch
