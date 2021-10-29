Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (4-0) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Chase Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Last year, the Warriors put up only 1.4 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).

When Golden State put up more than 112.3 points last season, it went 34-7.

Memphis went 32-10 last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were just 0.6 more points than the 112.7 the Warriors allowed.

Memphis put together a 27-10 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.

Golden State had a 30-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.3 points.

The Warriors shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

In games Golden State shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 32-10 overall.

The Grizzlies shot at a 46.7% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Warriors averaged.

Last season, Memphis had a 30-13 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green grabbed 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.

Stephen Curry tallied 32.0 points a game in addition to his 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Curry knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.3 per contest a season ago.

Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.

Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.

Dillon Brooks made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Brandon Clarke compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Lakers W 121-114 Away 10/21/2021 Clippers W 115-113 Home 10/24/2021 Kings W 119-107 Away 10/26/2021 Thunder W 106-98 Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies - Home 10/30/2021 Thunder - Home 11/3/2021 Hornets - Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/7/2021 Rockets - Home 11/8/2021 Hawks - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule