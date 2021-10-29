Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (4-0) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Chase Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

    • Last year, the Warriors put up only 1.4 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).
    • When Golden State put up more than 112.3 points last season, it went 34-7.
    • Memphis went 32-10 last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were just 0.6 more points than the 112.7 the Warriors allowed.
    • Memphis put together a 27-10 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.
    • Golden State had a 30-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.3 points.
    • The Warriors shot 46.8% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
    • In games Golden State shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 32-10 overall.
    • The Grizzlies shot at a 46.7% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Warriors averaged.
    • Last season, Memphis had a 30-13 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green grabbed 7.1 rebounds and distributed 8.9 assists per game along with scoring 7.0 points per contest last season.
    • Stephen Curry tallied 32.0 points a game in addition to his 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
    • Curry knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant scored 19.1 points per game last season along with 7.4 assists.
    • Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
    • Dillon Brooks made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Brandon Clarke compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-114

    Away

    10/21/2021

    Clippers

    W 115-113

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kings

    W 119-107

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 106-98

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 132-121

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-114

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lakers

    L 121-118

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 116-96

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

