Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) will visit the Golden State Warriors (25-6) after winning six straight road games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

    • The Warriors score 111.5 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 108.5 the Grizzlies give up.
    • When Golden State puts up more than 108.5 points, it is 17-0.
    • Memphis is 15-3 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Grizzlies put up 9.8 more points per game (110.8) than the Warriors allow (101.0).
    • Memphis is 17-4 when it scores more than 101.0 points.
    • Golden State's record is 22-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.
    • This season, the Warriors have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Golden State shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 18-1 overall.
    • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.6% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Memphis has a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.1 per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane sits at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 16.5 points per game. He also grabs 4.4 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.
    • Steven Adams has a stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 points and 2.8 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.
    • Bane is the top scorer from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Pacers

    W 102-100

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Knicks

    W 105-96

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    L 119-100

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    W 113-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    W 126-91

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 113-103

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    W 124-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-100

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) embrace after defeating the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches his team take on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy