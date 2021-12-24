Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-13) will visit the Golden State Warriors (25-6) after winning six straight road games. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors score 111.5 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 108.5 the Grizzlies give up.

When Golden State puts up more than 108.5 points, it is 17-0.

Memphis is 15-3 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Grizzlies put up 9.8 more points per game (110.8) than the Warriors allow (101.0).

Memphis is 17-4 when it scores more than 101.0 points.

Golden State's record is 22-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.8 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

In games Golden State shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 18-1 overall.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42.6% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Memphis has a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.1 per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane sits at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 16.5 points per game. He also grabs 4.4 rebounds and averages 2.2 assists per game.

Steven Adams has a stat line of 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 points and 2.8 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.

Bane is the top scorer from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2021 Pacers W 102-100 Away 12/14/2021 Knicks W 105-96 Away 12/17/2021 Celtics W 111-107 Away 12/18/2021 Raptors L 119-100 Away 12/20/2021 Kings W 113-98 Home 12/23/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/25/2021 Suns - Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/30/2021 Nuggets - Away 1/1/2022 Jazz - Away 1/3/2022 Heat - Home

