Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

The Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (48-27) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -11 221 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Grizzlies average 9.9 more points per game (115.3) than the Warriors give up (105.4).

Memphis is 47-9 when scoring more than 105.4 points.

Golden State has a 46-13 record when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies allow.

Golden State has put together a 36-9 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Memphis is 39-4 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Grizzlies grab an average of 14.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Warriors by 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch