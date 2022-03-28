Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (52-23) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (48-27) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

  • The Grizzlies average 9.9 more points per game (115.3) than the Warriors give up (105.4).
  • Memphis is 47-9 when scoring more than 105.4 points.
  • Golden State has a 46-13 record when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.
  • The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Golden State has put together a 36-9 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
  • Memphis is 39-4 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Grizzlies grab an average of 14.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Warriors by 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry's points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.3 points and adds 2.0 assists per game.
  • Curry is the top scorer from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

