How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- The Warriors score 111.0 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.
- Golden State is 39-9 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
- Memphis is 40-4 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allow.
- Memphis is 51-12 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.
- The Warriors average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 4.3 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 18.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 10.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.4 per game.
- Bane makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Stats and Ranks
|Warriors Rank
|Warriors Stat
|Grizzlies Stat
|Grizzlies Rank
8th
46.9
Field Goal %
46.1
18th
2nd
43.8
Field Goal % Allowed
45.5
10th
5th
2223
Assists
2131
6th
29th
1174
Turnovers
1023
9th
4th
719
Steals
800
1st
18th
372
Blocks
534
1st
