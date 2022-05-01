Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with his daughter Ryan after the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Warriors score 111.0 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.

Golden State is 39-9 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Memphis is 40-4 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allow.

Memphis is 51-12 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 4.3 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 18.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 10.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.4 per game.

Bane makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Stats and Ranks