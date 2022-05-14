Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. share a laugh on the bench as they beat the Golden State Warriors 134-95 during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Memphis Grizzlies. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The 111 points per game the Warriors record are only 1.1 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.9).

Golden State has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.

Memphis has a 40-4 record when allowing fewer than 111 points.

The Grizzlies put up 10.1 more points per game (115.6) than the Warriors give up (105.5).

Memphis is 51-12 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.

The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Golden State has a 39-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has put together a 50-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6 PPG average.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.5 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 18.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.4 rebounds and averages 2.7 assists per game.

Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 10 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.4 per game.

Bane averages three three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.3 per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Grizzlies W 117-116 Away 5/3/2022 Grizzlies L 106-101 Away 5/7/2022 Grizzlies W 142-112 Home 5/9/2022 Grizzlies W 101-98 Home 5/11/2022 Grizzlies L 134-95 Away 5/13/2022 Grizzlies - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule