Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Memphis Grizzlies. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- The 111 points per game the Warriors record are only 1.1 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.9).
- Golden State has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.
- Memphis has a 40-4 record when allowing fewer than 111 points.
- The Grizzlies put up 10.1 more points per game (115.6) than the Warriors give up (105.5).
- Memphis is 51-12 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Golden State has a 39-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis has put together a 50-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6 PPG average.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.5 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is at the top of the Grizzlies scoring leaderboard with 18.2 points per game. He also grabs 4.4 rebounds and averages 2.7 assists per game.
- Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 10 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.4 per game.
- Bane averages three three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.3 per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Grizzlies
W 117-116
Away
5/3/2022
Grizzlies
L 106-101
Away
5/7/2022
Grizzlies
W 142-112
Home
5/9/2022
Grizzlies
W 101-98
Home
5/11/2022
Grizzlies
L 134-95
Away
5/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Warriors
L 117-116
Home
5/3/2022
Warriors
W 106-101
Home
5/7/2022
Warriors
L 142-112
Away
5/9/2022
Warriors
L 101-98
Away
5/11/2022
Warriors
W 134-95
Home
5/13/2022
Warriors
-
Away
How To Watch
May
13
2022
Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
