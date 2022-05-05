Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- The Warriors put up only 1.1 more points per game (111.0) than the Grizzlies allow (109.9).
- Golden State has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.
- Memphis is 40-4 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Grizzlies' 115.6 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
- Memphis has put together a 51-12 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- In games Golden State shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 39-9 overall.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis is 50-6 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 18.2 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.3 per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Nuggets
W 118-113
Away
4/24/2022
Nuggets
L 126-121
Away
4/27/2022
Nuggets
W 102-98
Home
5/1/2022
Grizzlies
W 117-116
Away
5/3/2022
Grizzlies
L 106-101
Away
5/7/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
5/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Timberwolves
L 119-118
Away
4/26/2022
Timberwolves
W 111-109
Home
4/29/2022
Timberwolves
W 114-106
Away
5/1/2022
Warriors
L 117-116
Home
5/3/2022
Warriors
W 106-101
Home
5/7/2022
Warriors
-
Away
5/9/2022
Warriors
-
Away
5/11/2022
Warriors
-
Home
