Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (28-7) take on the Miami Heat (23-13) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Heat

    • The Warriors score 111.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 103.6 the Heat allow.
    • Golden State is 26-1 when scoring more than 103.6 points.
    • Miami is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.
    • The Heat put up an average of 107.7 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.3 the Warriors give up.
    • When it scores more than 101.3 points, Miami is 20-5.
    • Golden State is 23-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
    • Golden State has a 24-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
    • The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
    • This season, Miami has a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.7% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.7 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and six assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
    • Duncan Robinson makes three three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    W 113-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    L 89-86

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Jazz

    W 123-116

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 115-112

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Magic

    W 93-83

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Wizards

    W 119-112

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Rockets

    W 120-110

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Kings

    L 115-113

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Suns

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

