Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (28-7) take on the Miami Heat (23-13) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Heat

The Warriors score 111.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 103.6 the Heat allow.

Golden State is 26-1 when scoring more than 103.6 points.

Miami is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Heat put up an average of 107.7 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.3 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 101.3 points, Miami is 20-5.

Golden State is 23-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Golden State has a 24-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.7% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.7 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and six assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his stats.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson makes three three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Kings W 113-98 Home 12/23/2021 Grizzlies W 113-104 Home 12/25/2021 Suns W 116-107 Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets L 89-86 Home 1/1/2022 Jazz W 123-116 Away 1/3/2022 Heat - Home 1/5/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/6/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/9/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/11/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/13/2022 Bucks - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule