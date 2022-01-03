Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (28-7) take on the Miami Heat (23-13) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Heat
- The Warriors score 111.2 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 103.6 the Heat allow.
- Golden State is 26-1 when scoring more than 103.6 points.
- Miami is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Heat put up an average of 107.7 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 101.3 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 101.3 points, Miami is 20-5.
- Golden State is 23-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Golden State has a 24-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Miami has a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.7% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.7 per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and six assists.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game to his stats.
- The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.5 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
- Duncan Robinson makes three three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.6 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Kings
W 113-98
Home
12/23/2021
Grizzlies
W 113-104
Home
12/25/2021
Suns
W 116-107
Away
12/28/2021
Nuggets
L 89-86
Home
1/1/2022
Jazz
W 123-116
Away
1/3/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Pistons
W 115-112
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
W 93-83
Home
12/28/2021
Wizards
W 119-112
Home
12/31/2021
Rockets
W 120-110
Away
1/2/2022
Kings
L 115-113
Away
1/3/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/8/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/12/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/15/2022
76ers
-
Home
How To Watch
January
3
2022
Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)