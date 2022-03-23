Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (47-25) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (47-25) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FTX Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Heat

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Heat

Heat vs Warriors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Heat

-9.5

209.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Warriors

  • The Heat record only 4.5 more points per game (109.5) than the Warriors give up (105.0).
  • When Miami totals more than 105.0 points, it is 38-10.
  • When Golden State gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 37-9.
  • The Warriors' 110.9 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 104.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.9 points, Golden State is 40-10.
  • Miami has a 40-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.
  • The Heat pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.8).
  • The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.7 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry collects 25.5 points and adds 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.3 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
  • Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010309116h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Telmo

By Rafael Urbina27 seconds ago
USATSI_17807057
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona vs. New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_17945046
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Heat

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_17945694
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_17925492
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Children of Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (not pictured), Ryan Curry and Riley Curry watch the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Kansas Jayhawks during the second quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) is knocked into the front row of fans after being fouled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy