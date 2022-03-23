Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (47-25) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (47-25) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at FTX Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-9.5
209.5 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Warriors
- The Heat record only 4.5 more points per game (109.5) than the Warriors give up (105.0).
- When Miami totals more than 105.0 points, it is 38-10.
- When Golden State gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 37-9.
- The Warriors' 110.9 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 104.9 the Heat give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 104.9 points, Golden State is 40-10.
- Miami has a 40-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Heat are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at ninth.
- The Heat pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.8).
- The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 17th.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.7 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry collects 25.5 points and adds 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Kevon Looney is at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard with 7.5 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.3 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
- Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)