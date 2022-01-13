Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (30-10) will look to Stephen Curry (sixth in NBA, 26.8 points per game) when they attempt to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in league, 28.4) and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-17) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -1 224.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Warriors

The Bucks score 111.8 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 101.3 the Warriors allow.

Milwaukee has a 25-8 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.

Golden State has a 26-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Warriors average just 1.8 more points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (108).

When it scores more than 108 points, Golden State is 21-0.

Milwaukee's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.8).

The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 20th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.4 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch