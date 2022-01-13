How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (30-10) will look to Stephen Curry (sixth in NBA, 26.8 points per game) when they attempt to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in league, 28.4) and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-17) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-1
224.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Warriors
- The Bucks score 111.8 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 101.3 the Warriors allow.
- Milwaukee has a 25-8 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.
- Golden State has a 26-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Warriors average just 1.8 more points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (108).
- When it scores more than 108 points, Golden State is 21-0.
- Milwaukee's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.
- The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
- The Bucks grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.8).
- The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 20th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.4 PPG.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green paces the Warriors in rebounds and assists with 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
- Curry scores 26.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and adds 6.1 assists per game.
- Curry knocks down five three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
- Curry (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
