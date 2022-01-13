Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (30-10) will look to Stephen Curry (sixth in NBA, 26.8 points per game) when they attempt to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in league, 28.4) and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-17) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Bucks

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Bucks

Bucks vs Warriors Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-1

224.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Warriors

  • The Bucks score 111.8 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 101.3 the Warriors allow.
  • Milwaukee has a 25-8 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.
  • Golden State has a 26-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Warriors average just 1.8 more points per game (109.8) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (108).
  • When it scores more than 108 points, Golden State is 21-0.
  • Milwaukee's record is 19-5 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.
  • The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
  • The Bucks grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 more rebounds than the Warriors average (9.8).
  • The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank 20th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.4 PPG.
  • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green paces the Warriors in rebounds and assists with 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
  • Curry scores 26.8 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and adds 6.1 assists per game.
  • Curry knocks down five three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
  • Curry (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
