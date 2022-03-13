Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (first, 29.7 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) visit Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (45-22) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bucks
- The Bucks score 114.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 104.9 the Warriors allow.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 104.9 points, it is 39-11.
- When Golden State gives up fewer than 114.6 points, it is 41-10.
- The Warriors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 110.5 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Golden State has put together a 31-7 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
- Milwaukee has a 27-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 39-11 overall.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Golden State has a 33-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors' Curry averages enough points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
- Curry is the top shooter from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Heat
W 120-119
Home
3/4/2022
Bulls
W 118-112
Away
3/6/2022
Suns
W 132-122
Home
3/8/2022
Thunder
W 142-115
Away
3/9/2022
Hawks
W 124-115
Home
3/12/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/14/2022
Jazz
-
Away
3/16/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/19/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/22/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/24/2022
Wizards
-
Home
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Mavericks
L 122-113
Away
3/5/2022
Lakers
L 124-116
Away
3/7/2022
Nuggets
L 131-124
Away
3/8/2022
Clippers
W 112-97
Home
3/10/2022
Nuggets
W 113-102
Away
3/12/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/14/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/16/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/20/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
-
Away