Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

A pair of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (first, 29.7 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) visit Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (45-22) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bucks

The Bucks score 114.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 104.9 the Warriors allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 104.9 points, it is 39-11.

When Golden State gives up fewer than 114.6 points, it is 41-10.

The Warriors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 110.5 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Golden State has put together a 31-7 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Milwaukee has a 27-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.

The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 39-11 overall.

The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Golden State has a 33-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors' Curry averages enough points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.

Curry is the top shooter from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/2/2022 Heat W 120-119 Home 3/4/2022 Bulls W 118-112 Away 3/6/2022 Suns W 132-122 Home 3/8/2022 Thunder W 142-115 Away 3/9/2022 Hawks W 124-115 Home 3/12/2022 Warriors - Away 3/14/2022 Jazz - Away 3/16/2022 Kings - Away 3/19/2022 Timberwolves - Away 3/22/2022 Bulls - Home 3/24/2022 Wizards - Home

