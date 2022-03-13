Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) congratulates Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after he made a 3 point basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks on in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (first, 29.7 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) visit Stephen Curry (10th, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (45-22) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bucks

  • The Bucks score 114.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 104.9 the Warriors allow.
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 104.9 points, it is 39-11.
  • When Golden State gives up fewer than 114.6 points, it is 41-10.
  • The Warriors put up an average of 111.2 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 110.5 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Golden State has put together a 31-7 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 27-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 39-11 overall.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 45.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Golden State has a 33-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Curry averages enough points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is the top shooter from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.5 threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Heat

W 120-119

Home

3/4/2022

Bulls

W 118-112

Away

3/6/2022

Suns

W 132-122

Home

3/8/2022

Thunder

W 142-115

Away

3/9/2022

Hawks

W 124-115

Home

3/12/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

-

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/24/2022

Wizards

-

Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Mavericks

L 122-113

Away

3/5/2022

Lakers

L 124-116

Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

L 131-124

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

W 112-97

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

W 113-102

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
