Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

The Golden State Warriors (31-11) will look to Stephen Curry (sixth in NBA, 26.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Karl-Anthony Towns (12th in league, 24.6) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -4.5 215.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

The 109.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 8.3 more points than the Warriors give up (101.6).

When Minnesota scores more than 101.6 points, it is 17-16.

Golden State is 26-7 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Warriors score just 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than the Timberwolves allow (109.3).

Golden State has put together a 22-0 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Minnesota's record is 17-7 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 10th.

The Timberwolves pull down an average of 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Warriors by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Towns, who scores 24.6 points and grabs 9.3 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.0 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch