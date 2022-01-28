Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Jan 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers power forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (35-13) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors average 109.9 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Golden State is 23-1 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Minnesota is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Timberwolves' 111.0 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 101.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 21-17 when it scores more than 101.6 points.

Golden State has a 31-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.

Golden State is 26-1 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

Minnesota has compiled a 19-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 25.8 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 7.0 assists per game.

Anthony Edwards makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.3 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/18/2022 Pistons W 102-86 Home 1/20/2022 Pacers L 121-117 Home 1/21/2022 Rockets W 105-103 Home 1/23/2022 Jazz W 94-92 Home 1/25/2022 Mavericks W 130-92 Home 1/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/29/2022 Nets - Home 1/31/2022 Rockets - Away 2/1/2022 Spurs - Away 2/3/2022 Kings - Home 2/7/2022 Thunder - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule