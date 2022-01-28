Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (35-13) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
- The Warriors average 109.9 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
- Golden State is 23-1 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
- Minnesota is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Timberwolves' 111.0 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 101.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 21-17 when it scores more than 101.6 points.
- Golden State has a 31-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.
- Golden State is 26-1 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- Minnesota has compiled a 19-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 25.8 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 7.0 assists per game.
- Anthony Edwards makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.3 per game).
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/18/2022
Pistons
W 102-86
Home
1/20/2022
Pacers
L 121-117
Home
1/21/2022
Rockets
W 105-103
Home
1/23/2022
Jazz
W 94-92
Home
1/25/2022
Mavericks
W 130-92
Home
1/27/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/31/2022
Rockets
-
Away
2/1/2022
Spurs
-
Away
2/3/2022
Kings
-
Home
2/7/2022
Thunder
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
W 119-99
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
W 112-110
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
L 134-122
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
W 136-125
Home
1/25/2022
Trail Blazers
W 109-107
Away
1/27/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/28/2022
Suns
-
Away
1/30/2022
Jazz
-
Home
2/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/3/2022
Pistons
-
Away
2/6/2022
Pistons
-
Home