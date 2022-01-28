Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers power forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (35-13) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

  • The Warriors average 109.9 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
  • Golden State is 23-1 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
  • Minnesota is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 111.0 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 101.6 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 21-17 when it scores more than 101.6 points.
  • Golden State has a 31-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.0 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have made.
  • Golden State is 26-1 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 19-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.6 boards and distributes 7.4 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 25.8 per game while tacking on 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell's assist statline leads Minnesota; he dishes out 7.0 assists per game.
  • Anthony Edwards makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.3 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

W 102-86

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

L 121-117

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

W 105-103

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

W 94-92

Home

1/25/2022

Mavericks

W 130-92

Home

1/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/31/2022

Rockets

-

Away

2/1/2022

Spurs

-

Away

2/3/2022

Kings

-

Home

2/7/2022

Thunder

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

W 119-99

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

W 112-110

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

L 134-122

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

W 136-125

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

W 109-107

Away

1/27/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/28/2022

Suns

-

Away

1/30/2022

Jazz

-

Home

2/1/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/3/2022

Pistons

-

Away

2/6/2022

Pistons

-

Home

