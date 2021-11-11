Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (9-1) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The Warriors score 115.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 108.1 the Timberwolves allow.

When Golden State totals more than 108.1 points, it is 7-0.

When Minnesota gives up fewer than 115.2 points, it is 3-4.

The Timberwolves' 104.0 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 2-2 when it scores more than 101.5 points.

Golden State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.

The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Golden State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Minnesota has compiled a 2-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.5 boards and administers 7.3 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.6 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.2 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 23.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's assist leader is Patrick Beverley with 5.0 per game. He also records 7.9 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.

Towns is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks is Towns with 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Thunder W 103-82 Home 11/3/2021 Hornets W 114-92 Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans W 126-85 Home 11/7/2021 Rockets W 120-107 Home 11/8/2021 Hawks W 127-113 Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/12/2021 Bulls - Home 11/14/2021 Hornets - Away 11/16/2021 Nets - Away 11/18/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/19/2021 Pistons - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule