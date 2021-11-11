Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) and Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (9-1) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Chase Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

    • The Warriors score 115.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 108.1 the Timberwolves allow.
    • When Golden State totals more than 108.1 points, it is 7-0.
    • When Minnesota gives up fewer than 115.2 points, it is 3-4.
    • The Timberwolves' 104.0 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • Minnesota is 2-2 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
    • Golden State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
    • Golden State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
    • Minnesota has compiled a 2-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.5 boards and administers 7.3 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.6 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.2 per contest.
    • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 23.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is Patrick Beverley with 5.0 per game. He also records 7.9 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Towns is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks is Towns with 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-82

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-92

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 126-85

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    W 120-107

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    W 127-113

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Nuggets

    L 93-91

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Magic

    L 115-97

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Clippers

    L 126-115

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Clippers

    L 104-84

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 125-118

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

