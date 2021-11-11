Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (9-1) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Timberwolves
- The Warriors score 115.2 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 108.1 the Timberwolves allow.
- When Golden State totals more than 108.1 points, it is 7-0.
- When Minnesota gives up fewer than 115.2 points, it is 3-4.
- The Timberwolves' 104.0 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 2-2 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
- Golden State is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Warriors make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Golden State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- Minnesota has compiled a 2-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.5 boards and administers 7.3 assists per game to go with a 7.9 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.6 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.2 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 23.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is Patrick Beverley with 5.0 per game. He also records 7.9 points per game and adds 4.4 rebounds per game.
- Towns is the top scorer from deep for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks is Towns with 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Thunder
W 103-82
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
W 114-92
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
W 126-85
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
W 120-107
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
W 127-113
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/14/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/16/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Nuggets
L 93-91
Home
11/1/2021
Magic
L 115-97
Home
11/3/2021
Clippers
L 126-115
Home
11/5/2021
Clippers
L 104-84
Home
11/8/2021
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Away
11/10/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/12/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/17/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/18/2021
Spurs
-
Home