Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (43-18) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Timberwolves vs Warriors Betting Information

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

  • The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves record are 9.5 more points than the Warriors allow (103.6).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 103.6 points, it is 30-18.
  • When Golden State gives up fewer than 113.1 points, it is 37-10.
  • The Warriors put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (112.1).
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Golden State is 28-3.
  • Minnesota has a 22-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
  • The Timberwolves average 11.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Warriors by 2.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at third.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, tallying 23.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 6.8 assists per game while scoring 18.9 PPG.
  • Anthony Edwards makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Curry's points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Warriors' leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.4 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is consistent from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.6 made threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins (0.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

