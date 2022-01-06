Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (29-7) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-5.5
220 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors
- The 111.3 points per game the Warriors score are only 0.6 more points than the Pelicans allow (110.7).
- Golden State has a 21-0 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 12-7.
- The Pelicans' 105.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 11-12 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
- The Warriors average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.7 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.4 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.1 threes per game.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram scores 22.2 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.1 made threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks is Herbert Jones with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
How To Watch
January
6
2022
Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
