Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (29-7) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -5.5 220 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors

The 111.3 points per game the Warriors score are only 0.6 more points than the Pelicans allow (110.7).

Golden State has a 21-0 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 12-7.

The Pelicans' 105.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 11-12 when it scores more than 101.5 points.

Golden State's record is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.

The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

The Warriors average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.7 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.4 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.1 threes per game.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch