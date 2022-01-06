Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-25) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (29-7) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pelicans

Warriors vs Pelicans Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-5.5

220 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors

  • The 111.3 points per game the Warriors score are only 0.6 more points than the Pelicans allow (110.7).
  • Golden State has a 21-0 record when putting up more than 110.7 points.
  • When New Orleans allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 12-7.
  • The Pelicans' 105.4 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 101.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • New Orleans is 11-12 when it scores more than 101.5 points.
  • Golden State's record is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 105.4 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.
  • The Warriors average 9.7 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
  • The Pelicans are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 20th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.7 boards and administers 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.1 PPG scoring average.
  • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 26.4 per game while tacking on 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 5.1 threes per game.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • Brandon Ingram scores 22.2 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.0 rebounds, 18.9 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devonte' Graham is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks is Herbert Jones with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
