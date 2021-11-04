Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-8) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Golden State Warriors (6-1) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pelicans

    • The Warriors record 111.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 111.2 the Pelicans allow.
    • Golden State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
    • When New Orleans allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 1-2.
    • The Pelicans' 103.2 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up.
    • When it scores more than 101.4 points, New Orleans is 1-3.
    • Golden State is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.
    • This season, the Warriors have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
    • Golden State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.9 rebounds and distributes 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.7 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.7 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.
    • Jordan Poole is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.2 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 17.0 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Graham (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Kings

    W 119-107

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 106-98

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 104-101

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-82

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-92

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    L 102-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    L 113-109

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    L 123-117

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Suns

    L 112-100

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Kings

    L 112-99

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

