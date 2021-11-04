Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

October 28, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) behind Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-8) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Golden State Warriors (6-1) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pelicans

The Warriors record 111.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 111.2 the Pelicans allow.

Golden State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 1-2.

The Pelicans' 103.2 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 101.4 points, New Orleans is 1-3.

Golden State is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.

Golden State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.9 rebounds and distributes 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.7 points per contest.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.7 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.

Jordan Poole is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.2 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.

Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 17.0 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.

Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Graham (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Kings W 119-107 Away 10/26/2021 Thunder W 106-98 Away 10/28/2021 Grizzlies L 104-101 Home 10/30/2021 Thunder W 103-82 Home 11/3/2021 Hornets W 114-92 Home 11/5/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/7/2021 Rockets - Home 11/8/2021 Hawks - Home 11/10/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/12/2021 Bulls - Home 11/14/2021 Hornets - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule