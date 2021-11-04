Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-8) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Golden State Warriors (6-1) on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Pelicans
- The Warriors record 111.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 111.2 the Pelicans allow.
- Golden State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 1-2.
- The Pelicans' 103.2 points per game are only 1.8 more points than the 101.4 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 101.4 points, New Orleans is 1-3.
- Golden State is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 103.2 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have knocked down.
- Golden State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.9 rebounds and distributes 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.7 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, tallying 26.7 per game while tacking on 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.9 threes per game.
- Jordan Poole is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Green leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.2 points and 14.1 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans player with 5.4 per game. He also scores 17.0 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Graham is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Graham (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for New Orleans while Valanciunas (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Kings
W 119-107
Away
10/26/2021
Thunder
W 106-98
Away
10/28/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-101
Home
10/30/2021
Thunder
W 103-82
Home
11/3/2021
Hornets
W 114-92
Home
11/5/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/7/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/8/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/14/2021
Hornets
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Hawks
L 102-99
Home
10/29/2021
Kings
L 113-109
Home
10/30/2021
Knicks
L 123-117
Home
11/2/2021
Suns
L 112-100
Away
11/3/2021
Kings
L 112-99
Away
11/5/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/12/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
-
Away