The Golden State Warriors (52-29) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (36-45) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 221 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors

The Warriors average just 0.7 more points per game (110.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.1).

Golden State is 36-8 when scoring more than 110.1 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 31-13.

The Pelicans put up an average of 109.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 105.4 the Warriors allow.

New Orleans has put together a 32-19 record in games it scores more than 105.4 points.

Golden State's record is 41-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 10th.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.5 threes per game.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch