How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (52-29) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (36-45) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Smoothie King Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-6.5
221 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Warriors
- The Warriors average just 0.7 more points per game (110.8) than the Pelicans allow (110.1).
- Golden State is 36-8 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
- When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 31-13.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 109.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 105.4 the Warriors allow.
- New Orleans has put together a 32-19 record in games it scores more than 105.4 points.
- Golden State's record is 41-10 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 10th.
- The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 2.1 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.5 threes per game.
- Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas sits on top of the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham's assist statline paces New Orleans; he dishes out 4.2 assists per game.
- Graham averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.8 per game.
How To Watch
April
10
2022
Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)