Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) look on during a foul shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (12-15) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (22-5) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Warriors vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -5 211.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Warriors

The Warriors put up just 4.7 more points per game (112.1) than the Knicks allow (107.4).

Golden State is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

New York has a 10-9 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 100.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 100.4 points, New York is 10-7.

Golden State's record is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.

The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 11th.

The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Knicks.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.0 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch