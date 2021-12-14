Skip to main content
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) look on during a foul shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (12-15) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (22-5) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors put up just 4.7 more points per game (112.1) than the Knicks allow (107.4).
    • Golden State is 15-0 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • New York has a 10-9 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Knicks' 105.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 100.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 100.4 points, New York is 10-7.
    • Golden State's record is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Warriors are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 11th.
    • The Warriors average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Knicks.
    • The Knicks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds and assists. Green averages 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.
    • Stephen Curry is Golden State's leading scorer, averaging 27.0 per game while tacking on 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.4 threes per game.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle has the top spot on the Knicks leaderboards for scoring (19.1 per game), rebounds (10.0 per game), and assists (5.3 per game).
    • Evan Fournier makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.7 per game).

