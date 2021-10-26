Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball between Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (3-0) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

    Betting Information for Warriors vs. Thunder

    Warriors vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -9.5

    223.5 points

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Warriors

    • Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Warriors recorded were only 1.9 fewer points than the Thunder gave up (115.6).
    • Golden State had a 28-4 record last season when putting up more than 115.6 points.
    • Oklahoma City had a 16-17 record last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Thunder put up an average of 105.0 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer points than the 112.7 the Warriors allowed.
    • Oklahoma City put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.
    • Golden State's record was 14-2 when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points last season.
    • The Warriors were the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished fifth.
    • The Warriors averaged 8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.9 rebounds less than the Thunder.
    • The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Warriors finished 30th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green averaged 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game last season.
    • Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
    • Curry made 5.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Luguentz Dort averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
    • Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors notched 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

