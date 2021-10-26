Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (3-0) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Warriors vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-9.5
223.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Warriors
- Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Warriors recorded were only 1.9 fewer points than the Thunder gave up (115.6).
- Golden State had a 28-4 record last season when putting up more than 115.6 points.
- Oklahoma City had a 16-17 record last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Thunder put up an average of 105.0 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer points than the 112.7 the Warriors allowed.
- Oklahoma City put together a 13-5 record last season in games it scored more than 112.7 points.
- Golden State's record was 14-2 when it gave up fewer than 105.0 points last season.
- The Warriors were the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder finished fifth.
- The Warriors averaged 8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.9 rebounds less than the Thunder.
- The Thunder were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Warriors finished 30th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green averaged 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game last season.
- Stephen Curry averaged 32.0 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
- Curry made 5.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Green and Andrew Wiggins were defensive standouts last season, with Green averaging 1.7 steals per game and Wiggins collecting 1.0 block per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Luguentz Dort averaged 14.0 points per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season.
- Darius Bazley averaged 7.2 boards per game and Theo Maledon dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Dort hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Maledon averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Derrick Favors notched 1.0 block per contest.
How To Watch
